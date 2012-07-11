FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cline Mining halts ops at Colorado mine, shares fall
July 11, 2012

UPDATE 1-Cline Mining halts ops at Colorado mine, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Cline Mining Corp said it is halting production at its New Elk metallurgical coal mine in Colorado and will temporarily lay off 78 percent of its workforce, as it reviews strategic alternatives.

The company’s shares fell as much as 30 percent to a low of 30 Canadian cents in early trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Most of the workers at the mine will be laid off for about 60 days, during which the company will explore strategic alternatives and potential financing, and complete the sale of the coal in inventory, it said in a statement.

The mine had been expected to produce 2.5 million tons of saleable coal in 2012.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
