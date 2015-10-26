Brooklyn clinic owner pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud

The owner of two Brooklyn medical clinics pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges in connection with a $55 million healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Valentina Kovalienko, 46, admitted to participating in a scheme between 2008 and 2011 in which patients were paid to undergo unnecessary physical and occupational therapy, diagnostic tests and office visits billed to Medicare and Medicaid, the Justice Department said in a statement.

