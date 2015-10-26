FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brooklyn clinic owner pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud
October 26, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Brooklyn clinic owner pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

The owner of two Brooklyn medical clinics pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges in connection with a $55 million healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Valentina Kovalienko, 46, admitted to participating in a scheme between 2008 and 2011 in which patients were paid to undergo unnecessary physical and occupational therapy, diagnostic tests and office visits billed to Medicare and Medicaid, the Justice Department said in a statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GtZNO9

