Insurer must defend research firm over botched clinical trial -judge
March 31, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Insurer must defend research firm over botched clinical trial -judge

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

By Barbara Grzincic

Navigators Specialty Insurance must defend and potentially pay damages for a contract research firm facing an arbitration to determine whether it botched a Phase III clinical trial for cancer immunotherapy drug Multikine, a federal judge in New Jersey held Tuesday.

In a declaratory relief action filed in U.S. District Court in Trenton in August, Navigators argued it was not obliged to cover inVentiv Health Clinical LLC because its policy with the company excludes claims based on delay in completing work.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RMSUpU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
