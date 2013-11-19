RESEARCH ALERT-LabCorp: ISI Group starts with neutral rating

Nov 19 (Reuters) - : * Labcorp : ISI Group starts with neutral rating; target price $110.50 * Quest Diagnostics Inc : ISI Group starts with neutral rating; target

price $63