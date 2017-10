LILONGWE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary State of State Hillary Clinton will travel to Turkey next week to hold talks with the Turkish government on Syria, a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday.

“Secretary Clinton goes to Istanbul for bilateral consultations with the Turkish government on Syria as well as to cover other timely issues,” spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a statement to reporters.

The talks in Istanbul would be held on Aug. 11, she added.