Clinton warns of "proxies, terrorists" coming to Syria
August 7, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

Clinton warns of "proxies, terrorists" coming to Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that the crisis in Syria must not be allowed to descend into sectarian warfare and she warned against “proxies or terrorist fighters” being sent in to join the conflict.

“We have to send very clear expectations about avoiding sectarian warfare. Those who are attempting to exploit the situation by sending in proxies or terrorist fighters must realise that will not be tolerated,” Clinton said at a news conference in the South African capital Pretoria.

