FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Clinton Cards sale saves 4,500 UK jobs
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Clinton Cards sale saves 4,500 UK jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - The remaining 397 Clinton Cards stores have been sold to U.S. greeting card company American Greetings Corporation, saving 4,500 jobs, the U.S. company said on Thursday.

American Greetings, the British card and gift retailer’s biggest supplier and one of its lenders, said the deal would allow the troubled British firm to liquidate its remaining assets and pay off creditors. The stores account for around $315 million in annual revenues.

“We believe that properly managed, and with the appropriate capital structure, Clinton Cards can be both an important and profitable retailer in the specialty channel of distribution over the long term,” American Greetings chief executive Zev Weiss said in a statement.

Clinton Cards, headquartered in Essex, east England, was forced to go into administration last month because it could not repay a 35 million pounds ($54.1 million) loan to American Greetings.

The firm has been buffeted by competition from Internet and supermarket retailers and a weak UK economy that has sapped the spending power of British consumers.

Clinton Cards’ administrators, Zolfo Cooper, said last month they had decided to shut around 350 stores employing about 2,800 full and part-time staff, cutting its estate in half.

American Greetings bought the remaining stores for about $37 million, it said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Clinton Cards still owes $19 million to American Greetings, a sum that is expected to be largely repaid through the liquidation of other assets in a process that could take up to a year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.