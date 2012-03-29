UPDATE 1-Clinton Cards warns on second half outlook

* Outlook for H2 below previous expectations

* H1 loss 3.7 mln stg vs profit 11.7 mln stg

* Strategic review on track for completion end-April

* Sees performance improving from end-July

* Shares down 5 pct

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - British cards and gift retailer Clinton Cards warned the outlook for its second half was below its previous expectations as it slumped to a first-half loss.

The firm, which trades from 628 Clinton Cards stores and 139 Birthdays outlets, said on Thursday its strategic review was on track for completion at the end of April.

It said the review’s outcome would begin to benefit the business from the end of the second half in July.

The review is being led by Chief Executive Darcy Wilson-Rymer, a former Starbucks executive who joined the firm in October.

He is examining all aspects of the firm’s activities, including whether the Birthdays chain has a future in the group.

The firm said it would engage with its stakeholders, including lenders, when the review is complete.

Clinton Cards is battling tough trading conditions as well as intense competition from supermarkets and the Internet.

It made a pretax loss of 3.7 million pounds ($5.9 million) in the 26 weeks to Jan. 29 compared with a profit of 11.7 million pounds in the same period last year.

Revenue fell 4.5 percent to 197.1 million pounds, with sales at stores open more than a year down 1.1 percent, while profit margins fell as old stock had to be cleared in its January sale and a higher proportion of lower margin gifts were sold.

The group said like-for-like sales were up 11.8 percent in the first eight weeks of the second half.

However, it cautioned that this reflected Mother’s Day being two weeks later last year. After adjusting for the timing of Mother’s Day, the underlying trend is down 4 percent.

The firm, which ended the period with net cash of 5.6 million pounds, said its founder Don Lewin would stay on as chairman until the end of July.

Shares in Clinton Cards, which have lost over half their value over the last year, were down 5 percent at 10.1 pence at 0703 GMT, valuing the business at 20 million pounds.