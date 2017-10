July 23 (Reuters) - Private equity Clinton Group Inc called on the board of The Wet Seal, Inc to sell the company.

The investor expects the sale of Wet Seal could bring shareholders $5 to $8 per share.

Earlier today, the women’s apparel retailer fired Chief Executive Susan McGalla after the company’s same-store sales fell for eleven months in a row, sending its shares down as much as 18 percent.{ID:nL4E8IN4MK]

Shares of the company were trading at $2.66 on Monday afternoon on the Nasdaq.