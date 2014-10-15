BRIEF-Cliq Digital launches rights offerings of new shares and convertible bond

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Cliq Digital AG :

* Says to issue up to 1,480,349 shares at 1.50 euro per share in capital increase with subscription rights at a subscription ratio of 3:1

* Says to issue a convertible bond with total nominal value of up to 2.4 million euros with annual coupon of 6.5 pct, maturing on Nov. 5, 2017

* Says subscription period for new shares and convertible bonds is expected to run from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, 2014

* Says net proceeds in amount of approx. 4.0 million euros from capital increase and convertible bond, up to 3.5 million euros shall be used for reducing Cliq Digital's current and non-current debt