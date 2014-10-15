FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cliq Digital launches rights offerings of new shares and convertible bond
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cliq Digital launches rights offerings of new shares and convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Cliq Digital AG :

* Says to issue up to 1,480,349 shares at 1.50 euro per share in capital increase with subscription rights at a subscription ratio of 3:1

* Says to issue a convertible bond with total nominal value of up to 2.4 million euros with annual coupon of 6.5 pct, maturing on Nov. 5, 2017

* Says subscription period for new shares and convertible bonds is expected to run from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, 2014

* Says net proceeds in amount of approx. 4.0 million euros from capital increase and convertible bond, up to 3.5 million euros shall be used for reducing Cliq Digital’s current and non-current debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.