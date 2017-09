Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cliq Digital AG : * Says H1 revenues reached 22.0 million euros ( h1/2013: 30.5 million euros) * Says second quarter revenues at 12.1 million euros, plus 22% quarter-on-quarter (q1/2014: 9.9 million euros) * Says H1 EBITDA increased to 5.0 million euros (h1/2013: 4.7 million euros) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage