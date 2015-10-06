South Korea's Lee to lead UN panel of climate scientists

OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Governments picked South Korea’s Hoesung Lee on Tuesday to head the U.N. panel of climate scientists, which guides policies for combating global warming and won a share of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize.

Lee, a professor of the economics of climate change, will succeed India’s Rajendra Pachauri as chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the IPCC said after a vote at a meeting in Dubrovnik, Croatia. (Reporting By Alister Doyle; editing by John Stonestreet)