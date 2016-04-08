LPC: Morgan Stanley tops first quarter U.S. CLO league tables

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley was the leading arranger of U.S. Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds at the end of the first quarter as issuance slumped more than 70 percent from a year earlier amid global market volatility and preparation for the implementation of risk-retention rules in December.

Morgan Stanley arranged four U.S. CLOs in the first quarter, giving it a 19 percent market share, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data, moving up one place from the same period of 2015.

CLOs are the biggest buyers of leveraged loans. Lower CLO volume affects appetite for the debt and puts pressure on the $880 billion loan market, which saw a 35 percent drop in annual institutional volume to $294.47 billion in 2015 compared to 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

“This was a particularly challenging quarter which impacted CLO new issuance,” Sajid Zaidi, global head of CLO new issue at Morgan Stanley in New York, said. “We are pleased we were able to find investors for a number of our CLO issuer clients despite the difficult backdrop.”

CLO issuance fell 72.5 percent to $8.2 billion in the first quarter compared to $29.8 billion a year earlier, according to the data. It is expected to fall more than 60 percent in 2016 from the $98.6 billion arranged in 2015 as the market works to comply with risk-retention rules that require managers to hold 5 percent of their fund.

JP Morgan lowered its 2016 forecast in February to $35 billion to $45 billion from a range of $60 billion to $70 billion. Barclays cut its forecast to $40 billion to $50 billion from $70 billion to $80 billion, according to an April 1 research report.

New CLO issuance was also depressed by wider spreads on existing CLOs in the first quarter, which made the older deals more attractive to investors.

CLO equity, the most junior slice of the funds, had negative total returns in 2015, which further decreased the appeal of new issue.

JP Morgan was second in the first quarter U.S. CLO arranger league table with 16 percent share on three deals. GreensLedge, which was not in the top ten a year earlier, was third with a 12 percent share on two CLOs, according to the data.

“We are proud of the results given market conditions,” Jim Kane, a GreensLedge co-founder, said.

Citigroup topped 2015’s full-year U.S. CLO arranger league table for volume and deal count, with an 18 percent market share, followed by Morgan Stanley with 13 percent and JP Morgan with 10 percent, according to the data. A Citigroup spokesperson and a JP Morgan spokesperson both declined to comment. (Reporting By Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jonathan Methven and Tessa Walsh)