FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Cloetta mulls sale of Italian business, flags impairment
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 18, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Cloetta mulls sale of Italian business, flags impairment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Swedish candy maker Cloetta said on Wednesday it had launched a strategic review of its Italian business with the aim to boost the group's growth and margins, and it would book an impairment for the Italian unit in the fourth quarter.

 Says strategic review might include a divestment of Cloetta Italy, which would improve Cloetta's EBIT margin

* Cloetta Italy impairment includes impairment of goodwill and trademarks, will lead to a non-recurring cost item of 771 mln SEK before tax

 Impairment will not affect Cloetta's net debt/EBITDA or dividend capacity

* In 2016, Cloetta's sales in Italy amounted to 750 mln SEK. In 2015, Italy sales accounted for 13 pct of group sales

* Cloetta shares fall 4.1 pct at 1224 GMT

* Cloetta's main markets, where Cloetta has its own sales and distribution organisations, are Sweden, Italy, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Denmark

* Cloetta said in 2016 that out of its markets', the Italian grocery trade is the most fragmented, which among other things demands a bigger sales organisaation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rebecka Roos)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.