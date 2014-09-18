FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clorox CEO Donald Knauss steps down
#Market News
September 18, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

Clorox CEO Donald Knauss steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Home cleaning products maker Clorox Co said Chief Executive Donald Knauss was stepping down after eight years at the helm.

Benno Dorer, chief operating officer of the company’s cleaning, international and corporate strategy divisions, will succeed Knauss as CEO, Clorox said.

Knauss, 63, would continue serving as chairman and a member of the board.

He started his career at The Coca-Cola Co and went on to join PepsiCo Inc and Procter & Gamble Co before joining Clorox.

Clorox, which makes Pine-Sol cleaners, Liquid Plumr clog removers and Poett home care products, reported about $5.6 billion in revenue in the year ended June.

Oakland, California-based Clorox’s shares were little changed on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

