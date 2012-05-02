FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clorox net falls on costs, shift in product sales
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Clorox net falls on costs, shift in product sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Clorox Co posted lower quarterly profit, hurt by rising costs for raw materials and a shift in sales to lower margin products as customers looked to save money.

The 99-year-old company, best known for its namesake bleach, raised the U.S. price of bleach by 12 percent last August, to help fight rising material costs that have cut into profits.

Clorox earned $132 million, or $1.01 a share, in the fiscal third quarter that ended March 31, compared with a profit of $151 million, or $1.09 a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 7.4 percent to $1.40 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $1.35 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.