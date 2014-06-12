Mickelson did not trade in Clorox stock - NYT

June 11 (Reuters) - Golf star Phil Mickelson was not involved in insider trading in the shares of Clorox Co while billionaire investor Carl Icahn was attempting an unsolicited takeover of the consumer products company in 2011, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the probe.

Clorox was among the stocks that U.S. authorities were examining as part of a three-year investigation into well-timed trades by Mickelson and Las Vegas gambler William Walters.

The FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission did not find evidence that Mickelson traded Clorox shares, but Icahn and Walters remain under investigation over Clorox, the people said, according to the report.

The federal authorities believed that Icahn may have shared details about his stock bid with Walters, who later passed on the information to Mickelson.

The FBI is pursuing a criminal investigation in the case, while the SEC is running a parallel civil inquiry.

Mickelson, a Masters champion, had earlier said he has done nothing wrong and is cooperating with the investigation. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)