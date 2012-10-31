FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clorox posts higher profit, stands by 2013 view
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Clorox posts higher profit, stands by 2013 view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Clorox Co posted a higher quarterly profit and maintained its forecast for the fiscal year on Wednesday, buoyed by price increases on products such as bleach, as well as by cost cuts.

Earnings rose to $133 million, or $1.01 per share, in the first quarter ended on Sept. 30, up from $130 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 3 percent to $1.34 billion, while the volume of goods sold declined 1 percent.

Clorox, whose other products include Kingsford charcoal and Brita water filters, said it still expected to earn $4.20 to $4.35 per share in fiscal 2013 and that sales would rise 2 percent to 4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.