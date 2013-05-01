FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cost cuts, price increases help Clorox profit top estimates
May 1, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 4 years

Cost cuts, price increases help Clorox profit top estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Consumer products maker Clorox Co reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected profit for the third quarter, boosted by cost cuts and price increases.

The company, best known for its namesake bleach, said its earnings for the third quarter ended March 31 were $134 million, or $1.00 a share, compared with $134 million, or $1.02 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.06 a share, while analysts, on average, had expected $1.05 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

