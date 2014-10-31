FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clorox's quarterly net profit falls nearly 34 pct
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Clorox's quarterly net profit falls nearly 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. cleaning products maker Clorox Co reported a nearly 34 percent drop in quarterly net profit, hurt by a strong dollar, and higher trade promotion spending.

Net profit fell to $90 million, or 68 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $136 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

From continuing operations, the company earned $145 million or $1.10 per share compared with $139 million or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Clorox discontinued its operations in Venezuela from Sept. 22, calling the business unviable.

Sales rose 0.7 percent to $1.35 billion, helped by price increases in international markets.

Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore

