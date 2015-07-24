FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Close Brothers sees 5 pct rise in tax rate from FY 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group said it expected an increase in its effective tax rate of around 5 percent in financial year 2017 due to the latest tax surcharge.

The company, which lends to small and medium-sized businesses and gives investment management advice, said it expected limited impact on 2016 financial year as the surcharge would be mitigated by a one-off benefit from the revaluation of deferred tax assets.

UK introduced a new 8 percent surcharge on bank profits from Jan. 1, 2016. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

