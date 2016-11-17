British lender Close Brothers' Q1 boosted by banking unit, market maker

Nov 17 (Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group said it had made a "very good" start to its financial year, driven by strength in its banking division and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.

* The merchant banking group, which provides loans, wealth management and securities trading services, said loan book at its banking unit rose 2.7 percent to 6.6 billion pounds ($8.20 billion) in the first quarter ended Oct. 31, when compared to the end of July.

* The company said growth had been particularly good in its property business, with continued strong demand for residential development finance.

* Net interest margin was stable compared to the last financial year, Close Brothers said.

* Managed assets rose to 8.2 billion pounds at the end of October, from 8 billion pounds at the end of July.

* Winterflood had continued to see increased investor risk appetite and retail trading activity, particularly in August and September, Close Brothers said.

* The company said in September that Winterflood reported an improvement in retail trading activity in the second half, driven in part by the Brexit vote.

* "Although the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, at this stage we are confident in delivering a good outcome for our 2017 financial year," Close Brothers said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8052 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)