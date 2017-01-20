FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UK Lender Close Brothers sees strong H1, reports rise in loan book
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 20, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 7 months ago

UK Lender Close Brothers sees strong H1, reports rise in loan book

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group said it expected to report strong results for the first half, driven by strength in its banking division and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.

* The merchant banking group, which provides loans and wealth management and securities trading services, said the loan book at its banking division rose to 6.6 billion pounds ($8.16 billion) over the five-month period ended Dec. 31, from 6.4 billion pounds at the end of July.

* Loan book jumped 9.3 percent from a year earlier, driven by growth in the premium finance and property business, the company said.

* The banking unit saw stable net interest margins, with lower bad debt ratio, the lender said.

* Market maker Winterflood saw strong retail trading activity throughout the period, Close Brothers said.

* The company said in September that Winterflood reported an improvement in retail trading activity, driven in part by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* Total client assets at Close Brothers' asset management arm fell to 7.8 billion pounds from 8 billion pounds at the end of July, hurt by the disposal of OLIM Investment Managers, which had managed assets worth about 500 million pounds at the end of July.

* Close Brothers said it expected to deliver a good outcome for the 2017 financial year. ($1 = 0.8091 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.