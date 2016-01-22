FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Close Brothers Group's five-month loan book rises
#Financials
January 22, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Close Brothers Group's five-month loan book rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group said its loan book grew about 5 percent in the five months ended Dec. 31, even as net interest margins remained lower than a year earlier.

The company, which lends to small and medium-sized businesses and gives investment management advice, said its loan book at its banking division rose to 6 billion pounds (about $9 billion) for the five months ended Dec. 31, 2015, from 5.7 billion pounds at the end of July.

Total client assets fell to 9.4 billion pounds from 10.8 billion pounds at the end of July.

Market conditions have been weaker in the first half ending Jan. 31, the company said, but it was confident of a “satisfactory outcome” for the full year. ($1 = 0.7032 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

