a year ago
UK's Close Brothers reports 4 pct rise in adjusted FY profit
September 27, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

UK's Close Brothers reports 4 pct rise in adjusted FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 4 percent rise in full-year adjusted operating profit, helped by the strength of its banking division and said it had seen little direct impact on its businesses from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The merchant banking group, which provides loans, wealth management and securities trading services, said adjusted operating profit rose to 233.6 million pounds ($303.21 million) for the year ended July 31.

Close Brothers said its market maker Winterflood reported an improvement in retail trading activity in the second half, driven in part by the Brexit vote.

$1 = 0.7704 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri


