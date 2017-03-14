FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UK lender Close Brothers reports 21 pct rise in H1 profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 5 months ago

UK lender Close Brothers reports 21 pct rise in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.

The merchant banking group, which provides loans, wealth management and securities trading services, said on Tuesday adjusted operating profit rose to 134.2 million pounds ($162.87 million) for the six months to January 31 from 111.2 million a year earlier.

The company also said Mike Biggs is to become chairman effective May 1, succeeding Strone Macpherson, who confirmed his intention to step down effective April 30.

The loan book at Close Brothers' banking division rose to 6.5 billion pounds from 6.4 billion pounds at the end of July.

$1 = 0.8240 pounds Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.