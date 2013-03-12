FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Auto alert - Close Brothers H1 operating profit up 26 pct
March 12, 2013

BRIEF-Auto alert - Close Brothers H1 operating profit up 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group PLC : * Close Brothers Group PLC H1 adjusted operating profit

rose 26 percent to 79.8 million pounds * Close Brothers Group PLC interim dividend 15 pence per

share * Adjusted operating profit up 26pct to 80 million pounds * Adjusted basic earnings per share up 31 percent to 41.8 pence * Banking division 26 percent increase in adjusted operating H1 profit * Winterflood unit reports adjusted H1 operating profit of 7 million pounds * We look forward with confidence and expect a good result for the year as a

whole

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
