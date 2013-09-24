BRIEF-Close Brothers adjusted profit rises 24 pct

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group PLC : * Full-year adjusted operating profit rises 24 percent to 166.5 million stg * Banking division adjusted oper profit up 17 percent to 157.8 million stg * Adjusted operating profit in securities rose to 25.7 million stg * Says group is well positioned looking ahead to 2014 financial year * Continues to see good opportunities for growth in banking division * Final dividend 29.5 pence per share * Total dividend up 7 percent to 44.5 pence per share * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here