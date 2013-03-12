FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Close Brothers profit rises on strong banking performance
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Close Brothers profit rises on strong banking performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British financial services group Close Brothers reported a 26 percent increase in first-half operating profit on Tuesday, supported by growth at its core banking division.

Adjusted operating profit was 79.8 million pounds ($118.9 million) in the six months to end-Jan for the group, whose services include merchant banking, securities dealing and wealth management.

Its Winterflood securities unit reported adjusted operating profit of 7.4 million pounds, down from 8.4 million in 2012.

The group blamed subdued trading activity and low risk appetite among retail investors for the results at its securities business, but said its outlook for the rest of the year was positive.

The board declared an interim dividend per share of 15 pence, a 7 percent increase.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.