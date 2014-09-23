BRIEF-Close Brothers full-year adjusted operating profit rises 20 pct

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc

* Fy adjusted operating profit rose 20 percent to 200.6 million stg

* Final dividend up 10 percent to 32.5 pence per share

* Total dividend up 10 percent to 49 pence per share

* Fy adjusted operating profit up 20 pct to £200.6 million and adjusted basic eps up 25 pct to 104.1p

* Banking division adjusted fy operating profit up 15 pct to £181.6 million

* Adjusted operating profit in asset management more than doubled to £9.9 million