FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Close Brothers full-year adjusted operating profit rises 20 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Close Brothers full-year adjusted operating profit rises 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc

* Fy adjusted operating profit rose 20 percent to 200.6 million stg

* Final dividend up 10 percent to 32.5 pence per share

* Total dividend up 10 percent to 49 pence per share

* Fy adjusted operating profit up 20 pct to £200.6 million and adjusted basic eps up 25 pct to 104.1p

* Banking division adjusted fy operating profit up 15 pct to £181.6 million

* Adjusted operating profit in asset management more than doubled to £9.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.