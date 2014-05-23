BRIEF-Close Brothers says Q3 banking loan book at 5.1 bln stg

May 23 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc :

* Good result in banking with loan book now 5.1 bln stg, up 10 pct year to date

* In winterflood, performance remained consistent with first half

* Asset management continued to gain momentum as assets under management (“AUM”) increased 4 pct in quarter to 9.6 bln stg

* Performance has been positive in quarter and we are well placed for remainder of year

* Our outlook is unchanged and we remain confident in delivering a strong result for 2014 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: