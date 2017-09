June 26 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc

* Close Brothers Group Plc successful issuance of £300 million notes

* Announces issue of £300,000,000 3.875% senior unsecured bonds due 2021, rated a3/a by moody’s and fitch, from close brothers finance plc £1,000,000,000 euro medium term note programme

* Programme is guaranteed by Close Brothers Limited, banking division of Close Brothers