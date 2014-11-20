BRIEF-Close Brothers sees "good" full-year results

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc

* Loan book is up 2.3 pct to 5.4 billion stg (July 31, 2014: 5.3 billion stg) with good demand in property and asset finance balanced by slower growth in motor finance

* AuM remained stable at 9.7 billion stg (July 31, 2014: 9.7 billion stg)

* In banking we expect to deliver continued loan book growth at strong margins

* Winterflood remains sensitive to market conditions but is well placed to benefit as conditions improve

* Confident about delivering a good result for 2015 financial year