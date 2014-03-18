FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Startup Cloudera raises $160 mln from T Rowe, Google Ventures
March 18, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

Startup Cloudera raises $160 mln from T Rowe, Google Ventures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 (Reuters) - Fast-growing startup Cloudera has raised $160 million from T Rowe Price, Google Ventures and other investors to expand further into the market for helping enterprises manage and analyze data.

T Rowe Price led the latest round, which also included MSD Capital, Dell Chief Executive Michael Dell’s private investment firm, taking total financing in the company to $300 million, said Cloudera, which is expected to go public this year, on Tuesday.

Cloudera, like rivals HortonWorks and Pivotal, focuses on helping corporate customers manage data through “Hadoop,” an open-source software system that can sort and handle the increasingly massive amounts of data generated through the Internet and mobile devices.

It helps companies more easily employ Hadoop. The Palo Alto, California-based firm last raised $65 million in 2012.

