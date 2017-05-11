FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cloudflare urges ethics probe of lawyers behind "patent troll" firm
May 11, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 3 months ago

Cloudflare urges ethics probe of lawyers behind "patent troll" firm

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The cybersecurity company Cloudflare Inc said on Thursday it had asked two state bars to investigate the lawyers behind a patent holding company that is one of the most prolific filers of U.S. patent cases.

In a post to Cloudflare's corporate blog, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince called Blackbird Tech Ltd a "dangerous new breed of patent troll" because it "combines both a law firm and intellectual property rights holder into a single entity."

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q8bEgB

