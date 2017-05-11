Cloudflare urges ethics probe of lawyers behind "patent troll" firm

The cybersecurity company Cloudflare Inc said on Thursday it had asked two state bars to investigate the lawyers behind a patent holding company that is one of the most prolific filers of U.S. patent cases.

In a post to Cloudflare's corporate blog, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince called Blackbird Tech Ltd a "dangerous new breed of patent troll" because it "combines both a law firm and intellectual property rights holder into a single entity."

