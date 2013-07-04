FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's Krka says sales up 6 pct in first half
July 4, 2013 / 1:42 PM / in 4 years

Slovenia's Krka says sales up 6 pct in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 4 (Reuters) - Slovenian drug maker Krka said on Thursday group sales rose 6 percent to 597.1 million euros ($774.56 million) in the first half, mainly due to a steep increase in eastern Europe.

It said sales in eastern Europe rose 26 percent, while sales in southeast Europe and in Slovenia fell 8 percent.

Krka, Slovenia’s largest listed company, is due to publish half-year profit figures on July 25.

Krka shares had risen 0.8 percent to 50.7 euros by the close of trading on Thursday, before the sales figures were released, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.2 percent.

The company also said its number of employees rose 4 percent to 9,839 in the past six months. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)

