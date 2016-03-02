FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Clover says will no longer invest in Nigeria
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 2, 2016 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Clover says will no longer invest in Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Clover Industries will no longer invest in Nigeria due to a financial crisis caused by a sharp fall in oil prices, the dairy products company said on Wednesday.

“The current financial crisis experienced in Nigeria which is fuelled by the low oil price is a further cause of concern, thus the group has decided to withdraw from future investments in Nigeria,” Clover said in a statement.

The company said it would continue to expand operations in Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

