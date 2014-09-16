BRIEF-Clover Industries headline earnings fall 12.8 pct

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd :

* FY headline earnings decreased by 12.8 pct to R187.5 million

* FY revenue increased by 8.9 pct to R8,530 million from R7,833 million

* FY operating profit fell 24 pct to R282.3 million

* Expect current subdued operating environment to continue for foreseeable future

* Discontinuation of Danone services will have some financial implications on Clover; in short term there may be a delay in replacing lost fee income

* Declared a final gross cash dividend of 16 cents per ordinary share for year ended June 30 2014