FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clovis slumps after FDA asks for more data on lung cancer drug
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 16, 2015 / 2:02 PM / in 2 years

Clovis slumps after FDA asks for more data on lung cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked for additional clinical data on the effectiveness of its experimental lung cancer drug, rociletinib, which could delay its approval.

Clovis’s shares slumped 69 percent in premarket trading on Monday. The company had a market value of $3.8 billion as of Friday’s close.

Clovis said it expects the review of additional information will result in a delay of a potential approval.

A similar treatment from AstraZeneca, designed for patients whose disease has worsened after treatment with other therapies, won early U.S. approval on Friday. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.