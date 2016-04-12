FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA panel asks for more data on Clovis' lung cancer drug
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

FDA panel asks for more data on Clovis' lung cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - An independent panel of experts to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday asked Clovis Oncology Inc for more data on its lung cancer drug before making a final decision on the treatment.

The drug, rociletinib, is designed to treat a subset of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer whose condition has worsened despite treatment.

The panel voted 12-1 in favor of waiting for the results from an ongoing late-stage trial that compares the drug’s effect to that of chemotherapy.

Clovis is looking to secure accelerated approval for the drug, which allows a company to market a drug based on early evidence of clinical benefit. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.