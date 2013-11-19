FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Clovis Oncology buys Ethical Oncology Science S.P.A. for up-front payment of $200 mln
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 9:46 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology buys Ethical Oncology Science S.P.A. for up-front payment of $200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc : * Acquires EOS (Ethical Oncology Science) S.P.A. to gain rights to Lucitanib, a

unique dual-selective phase II FGFR/VEGFR inhibitor * Says buying eos for up-front payment of $200 million, which includes $190

million in Clovis common stock and $10 million in cash * Says will pay an additional $65 million in cash upon initial approval of

Lucitanib by U.S. food and drug association * Says co and Servier will collaborate on development of lucitanib pursuant to

a mutually-agreed upon global development plan * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.