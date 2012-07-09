CLP Holdings warns of lower earnings for 2012

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Regional power utility CLP Holdings Ltd warned on Monday that financial results for 2012 are expected to be adversely impacted by lost generating capacity and the cost of maintenance work.

The company did not provide specific details.

Shares in CLP Holdings were down 0.3 percent at the midday trading break on Monday, compared with a 1.44 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index.

