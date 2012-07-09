FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CLP Holdings warns of lower earnings for 2012
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 9, 2012 / 4:21 AM / in 5 years

CLP Holdings warns of lower earnings for 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Regional power utility CLP Holdings Ltd warned on Monday that financial results for 2012 are expected to be adversely impacted by lost generating capacity and the cost of maintenance work.

The company did not provide specific details.

Shares in CLP Holdings were down 0.3 percent at the midday trading break on Monday, compared with a 1.44 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index.

For statement, please click, here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
