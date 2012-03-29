Credit Agricole says Citic in talks to buy CLSA

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole said on Thursday that it is now in talks to sell all of its CLSA brokerage brand to China’s largest listed brokerage, Citic Securities, instead of just the 19.9 percent stake sale agreed last year.

At the same time, Citic no longer plans to take any stake at all in Cheuvreux, another Credit Agricole brokerage brand which the Chinese bank had also planned to buy into, the French bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)