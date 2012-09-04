CLSA says hires JPMorgan's Gladstone as global head of sales

HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific brokerage CLSA said on Tuesday it hired Xen Gladstone, a veteran JPMorgan banker in the region, as global head of sales.

Gladstone will report to CLSA’s Chairman and Chief Executive Jonathan Slone and will join the brokerage’s executive committee, the company added.

China’s biggest brokerage, CITIC Securities agreed in July to buy a stake of about 20 percent in CLSA from Credit Agricole, with an option to pay $910.7 million for the remainder of the stake by June of next year at the latest.