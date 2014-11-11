FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Bonomi increases offer for Club Mediterranee
November 11, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Bonomi increases offer for Club Mediterranee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday he would offer 23 euros ($28.62) per share for Club Mediterranee, reigniting a battle for control of the French resort operator.

The new offer from Global Resorts, which values Club Med at 874 million euros, tops a 22 euro-per-share takeover bid led by Chinese conglomerate Fosun.

Global Resorts said that was a 4.55 percent per-share premium to Fosun’s offer, which is due close on Nov. 20.

Trading was temporarily suspended in Club Mediterranee, to be resumed on Wednesday, market regulator AMF said. (1 US dollar = 0.8036 euro) (Reporting by Alexandria Sage and Dominique Vidalon)

