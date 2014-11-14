FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Club Med says will not opine on each move by battling bidders
#Market News
November 14, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Club Med says will not opine on each move by battling bidders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Club Mediterraneo said its board would not give an opinion on every bid made by Chinese conglomerate Fosun and Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi as they battle to acquire the holiday resort company.

“The board wishes to make clear that it will express an opinion on the final counterbid,” Club Med said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, regulators extended the deadline in the long-running battle, giving Fosun owner Guo Guangchang, China’s richest man, two-and-a-half more weeks to respond to Bonomi.

The Italian businessman sweetened his offer on Tuesday for the all-inclusive resort operator, with the help of U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co

Reporting by Matthieu Protard, writing by Astrid Wendland; editing by Jane Baird

