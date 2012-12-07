FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe woes hit Club Med bookings, annual profit up
December 7, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Europe woes hit Club Med bookings, annual profit up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French holiday operator Club Med said European bookings fell 5.1 percent in the past four weeks amid a deteriorating economic climate, and it said it would cut capacity in the region for its winter and summer 2013 seasons.

Club Med, which has recast itself as a higher-end holiday operator, reported higher profits for fiscal year 2011-12, helped by strong demand in Asia and the Americas.

Club Med, which has not paid a dividend since 2001, said it may offer shareholders a share buy-back plan instead of a dividend for FY 2011-12, in view of the bumpy outlook and deteriorating climate in Europe.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb

