#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 2, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Global Resorts says won't increase offer for Club Med, to withdraw bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Global Resorts, the investment vehicle of Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, will not raise its offer for struggling French resort operator Club Mediterranee and will withdraw its bid, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang sweetened his bid for Club Med on Dec. 19, trumping Bonomi’s 24 euro-a-share offer in France’s longest-running takeover battle.

Global Resorts said in a statement that shares it currently holds in Club Med would either be given away in conjunction with the bid by Guo’s Gaillon Invest II vehicle or will be sold on the market. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by William Hardy)

