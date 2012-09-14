FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe's pain weighs on Club Med Q3
September 14, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

Europe's pain weighs on Club Med Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Holiday firm Club Mediterranee said its business volume slowed in the third quarter as the European debt crisis took its toll on Summer 2012 bookings.

Club Med, which has recast itself as a higher-end holiday operator, said third-quarter business volume grew 0.3 percent in the three months to end July compared with 3.1 percent growth in the second quarter.

Club Med operates 75 resorts in 40 countries, ranging from Caribbean beach villages to Alpine ski locations.

Bookings over the past eight weeks fell 5.4 percent in Europe-Africa but rose 21.6 percent in America.

As of Sept. 8, total summer bookings were down 0.6 percent.

Club Med’s fiscal year ends on Oct. 31. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

