Club Med board recommends latest offer from Fosun-led group

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Club Mediterranee’s board said on Monday that it unanimously recommends that shareholders accept the latest, improved takeover offer for the holiday group led by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.

Fosun offered 22 euros a share for Club Med last month, outbidding a 21 euro offer from Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi and valuing the French resort operator group at 839 million euros($1.06 billion). (1 US dollar = 0.7948 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Natalie Huet)